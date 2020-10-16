Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kronos Worldwide for the third quarter have been going down over the past month. The company should gain from higher demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2). Demand for TiO2 is growing on the back of healthy consumptions across Western Europe and North America. New product development and a solid customer base will also work in the company’s favor. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, the company is exposed to challenges from declining TiO2 selling prices. Lower average selling prices are denting sales and profits. Higher raw material costs are another concern. Kronos Worldwide is witnessing higher cost of third-party feedstock ore, which is hurting its profitability. Higher production costs are anticipated to put pressure on the bottom line in 2020.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

NYSE KRO opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.50. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $15.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.90 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.0% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 79.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 8.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

