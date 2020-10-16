Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $206.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “As a leading provider of a cloud-based communications platform, Bandwidth benefits from cost-effective operations. The company has inked a deal to acquire Voxbone, an international enterprise cloud communications leader. The transaction complements Bandwidth’s product portfolio and enables it to offer a unified software platform. The CPaaS segment is considered to be a key long-term growth driver. It is the only API platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with superior network capacity with a usage-based revenue model. However, the company operates in a highly competitive market. Escalated R&D investments weigh on Bandwidth’s margins. The adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to erode the top line. It faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers.”

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAND. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.25.

Bandwidth stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,456. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.24.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 563.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bandwidth by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bandwidth by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.