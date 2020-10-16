Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to “Hold”

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.83.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

