Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to “Buy”

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

GLNCY opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

