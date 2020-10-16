Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Hold

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAC. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.30.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 40,555 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

