Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IMV (NYSE:IMV) to “Buy”

IMV (NYSE:IMV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

IMV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of IMV from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

NYSE IMV opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IMV by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 203,487 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

