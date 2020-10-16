Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) to Buy

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Shares of IIJIY opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 0.19.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.