Zephyr Energy plc (ZPHR.L) (LON:ZPHR) Shares Gap Down to $0.73

Zephyr Energy plc (ZPHR.L) (LON:ZPHR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.63. Zephyr Energy plc (ZPHR.L) shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 17,873,726 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Zephyr Energy plc (ZPHR.L) (LON:ZPHR)

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 12,920 acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

