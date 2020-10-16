Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $195.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $22.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $558.59. 261,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,416,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $540.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.91. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 687.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total value of $4,692,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,204.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,217 shares of company stock valued at $89,878,964 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

