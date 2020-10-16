Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $501.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $411.00 to $501.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens reissued a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $410.50.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM stock traded up $22.19 on Thursday, hitting $558.59. The stock had a trading volume of 261,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,416,876. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $540.05. The firm has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.69, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.91.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total value of $4,692,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,204.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total transaction of $1,830,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,217 shares of company stock valued at $89,878,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 92.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $357,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.