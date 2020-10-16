Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $611.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $228.00 to $611.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZM. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $410.50.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $22.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $558.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,416,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.69, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.91. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $540.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total transaction of $1,830,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,217 shares of company stock worth $89,878,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,346,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.