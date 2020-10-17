$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. Noodles & Co posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

In other Noodles & Co news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 321.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,975 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 40.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 14.2% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 274,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

