-$0.01 EPS Expected for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). MAG Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MAG Silver.

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Shares of MAG opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -92.89 and a beta of 1.29. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's principal asset is the 44% owned Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

