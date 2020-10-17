110,078 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,000. DraftKings accounts for 7.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.22.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

