1,430 Shares in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned approximately 0.11% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,903,000.

BKLC opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.88. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.49 and a one year high of $68.68.

