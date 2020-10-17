3,060 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

