764 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $211,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $329.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $333.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.