850 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

GPC stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.