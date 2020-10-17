90,000 Shares in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Purchased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. BlackRock Core Bond Trust accounts for approximately 3.7% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000.

Shares of BHK opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

