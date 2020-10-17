Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.39. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

