AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 5.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Professional Planning raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.8% in the third quarter. Professional Planning now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.7% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.