AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Professional Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Planning now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 6.5% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 16.7% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

ABBV stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

