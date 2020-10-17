Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Communications, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets communication equipments. The Company offers coherent optical interconnect products for cloud infrastructure operators and content and communication service providers. It operates primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. Acacia Communications, Inc. is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Acacia Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.85. Acacia Communications has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $148,874.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,505 shares of company stock valued at $438,232. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

