ADO Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Down 46.2% in September

ADO Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ADO Properties stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. ADO Properties has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

ADPPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ADO Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th.

ADO Properties

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

