Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.69.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.86.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$33.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.1971564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

