Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADVM. BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.22.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.