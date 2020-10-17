AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AFLAC by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in AFLAC by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AFLAC by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in AFLAC by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.