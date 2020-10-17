Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in September

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the September 15th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AAGFF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

