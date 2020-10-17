Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

AEM opened at C$109.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$106.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.36. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$43.25 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion and a PE ratio of 53.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$772.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6525408 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.07, for a total transaction of C$1,110,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,311,071.68. Also, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.64, for a total value of C$383,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,456,068.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,794 shares of company stock worth $2,889,285.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

