AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.97. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.52.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Equities research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 315.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

See Also: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.