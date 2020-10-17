Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Air Industries Group worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

