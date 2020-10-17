AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ABSSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.