Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AKBA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 66.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

