Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Sells $59,710.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $59,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AKTS opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.57. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 2,018.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

