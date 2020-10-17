Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $22.23 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

