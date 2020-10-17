Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after buying an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.09.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $307.31 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $168.12 and a 1-year high of $310.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.76 and a 200-day moving average of $239.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $831.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

