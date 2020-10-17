Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $281.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Align Technology’s lower sales of clear aligners and iTero scanners in the second quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic is worrying. Dismal international show in most geographies, wider-than-expected loss in the quarter and foreign exchange impacts are other headwinds. Overdependence on Invisalign and tough competition are deterring. Yet, APAC saw recovery efforts and exceeded company’s expectations in the second quarter. It reflected improving trends as practices reopened and got the Invisalign business back on track and implemented COVID-19 recovery measures in China. exocad revenues were strong. Invisalign’s potential and strong solvency position buoy optimism. Align Technology’s second quarter revenues were better-than-expected. It has outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded Align Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $286.54.

ALGN stock opened at $336.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $343.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total value of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

