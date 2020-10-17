Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Short Interest Up 167.6% in September

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,574,100 shares, a growth of 167.6% from the September 15th total of 588,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANCUF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of ANCUF opened at $33.88 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

