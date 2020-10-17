Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12. Allakos has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts predict that Allakos will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Allakos by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Allakos by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 320,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allakos by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,539,000 after purchasing an additional 174,383 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,118,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Allakos by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,522,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,694,000 after purchasing an additional 135,613 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

