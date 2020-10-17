Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $481.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Alleghany’s have underperformed the industry year to date. Exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility. Also, higher expenses weighing on margins and low interest rate impacting investment results raise concern. Nonetheless, Alleghany’s better pricing will continue to boost its premium revenues. It strives to achieve a solid balance sheet with higher liquidity and lower debt. Continued strong underwriting performances by TransRe, RSUI, CapSpecialty and PacificComp should drive results in the near term. Robust capital position should enable the company to deploy capital effectively. Alleghany through its subsidiaries pursues acquisitions that not only expands its geographical presence but also add capabilities to its portfolio. The company boasts a solid balance sheet with high liquidity and improving leverage.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of Y opened at $547.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -115.72 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $535.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Alleghany will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 104.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 768.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

