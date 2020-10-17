AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BofA Securities raised AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.86.

NYSE:AB opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.11 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 787.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

