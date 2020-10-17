Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $174.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.