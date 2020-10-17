Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 67 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

NYSE:MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.08.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

