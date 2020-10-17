Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $79.27 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

