Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 127.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $420,990,000 after buying an additional 1,276,882 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $228,008,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $26,906,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total value of $64,554.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total transaction of $958,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,676,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 731,193 shares of company stock worth $167,388,606. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $258.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.75. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.