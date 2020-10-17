Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $318.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.87 and a 200-day moving average of $288.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $329.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

