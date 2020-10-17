Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $381.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.05 and its 200-day moving average is $322.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

