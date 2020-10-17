Allred Capital Management LLC Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

