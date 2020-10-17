Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up approximately 0.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $65,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,550 shares of company stock worth $1,164,244. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.