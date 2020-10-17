Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPM opened at $101.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

